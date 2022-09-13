Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:WTRG opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.85.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $448.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,690,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,072 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,431,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,403 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,438,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,791,000 after acquiring an additional 972,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,769,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,616,000 after acquiring an additional 800,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

