Euler Tools Price Up 43.8% Over Last Week (EULER)

Euler Tools (EULER) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One Euler Tools coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges. Euler Tools has a total market cap of $4.56 million and $12,779.00 worth of Euler Tools was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Euler Tools has traded up 43.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002241 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00780583 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014229 BTC.
About Euler Tools
Euler Tools’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,877,336 coins. Euler Tools’ official Twitter account is @eulertools.
Buying and Selling Euler Tools
