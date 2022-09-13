Eureka Group Holdings Limited (ASX:EGH) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Eureka Group Holdings Limited (ASX:EGH – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Eureka Group’s previous final dividend of $0.0059.

Eureka Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

About Eureka Group

Eureka Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages senior independent living communities in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Rental Villages and Property Management. It provides ownership of seniors' rental villages; specialist property management and caretaking services; and catering services.

