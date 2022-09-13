Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Morgan Stanley

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLOGet Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital cut their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of EVLO opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $221.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.52. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVLO. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,566,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,648,000 after purchasing an additional 255,576 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

