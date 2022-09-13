Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Shares Bought by RTW Investments LP

RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 990,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,729 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP owned 6.09% of Exagen worth $7,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Exagen by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Exagen by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exagen by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Exagen by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 24,038 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XGN traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $4.58. 10,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,598. The firm has a market cap of $74.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.03. Exagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Exagen ( NASDAQ:XGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $8.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 47.85% and a negative net margin of 85.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exagen Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp cut shares of Exagen from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

