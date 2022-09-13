Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Short Interest Down 85.8% in August

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 85.8% from the August 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Institutional Trading of Expion360
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Expion360 stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.17% of Expion360 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
Expion360 Stock Down 2.7 %
XPON stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.48. 28,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,716. Expion360 has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06.
About Expion360
Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Expion360 (XPON)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Expion360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expion360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.