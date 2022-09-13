Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Short Interest Down 85.8% in August

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 85.8% from the August 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Expion360 stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.17% of Expion360 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

XPON stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.48. 28,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,716. Expion360 has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06.

Expion360 ( NASDAQ:XPON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter.

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

