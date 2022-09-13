Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.80 and last traded at $27.11. 22,081 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,192,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.46.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics Trading Down 10.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.37% and a negative net margin of 371.73%. The business had revenue of $18.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 million. Equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $986,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,189,232.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $153,074.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,037.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $986,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,189,232.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,012 shares of company stock worth $1,749,685. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 494,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 121,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 15,477 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 378.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,084,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after buying an additional 858,193 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,983,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,491,000 after buying an additional 72,136 shares in the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.