Financial Comparison: Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) vs. TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE)

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) and Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TrueCar and Sportradar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrueCar -24.68% -14.19% -12.00% Sportradar Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.0% of TrueCar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of Sportradar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of TrueCar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrueCar 0 5 1 0 2.17 Sportradar Group 0 2 10 0 2.83

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TrueCar and Sportradar Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

TrueCar presently has a consensus target price of $4.31, indicating a potential upside of 118.91%. Sportradar Group has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.98%. Given TrueCar’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TrueCar is more favorable than Sportradar Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TrueCar and Sportradar Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrueCar $231.70 million 0.77 -$38.33 million ($0.48) -4.10 Sportradar Group $664.00 million 5.09 $14.87 million N/A N/A

Sportradar Group has higher revenue and earnings than TrueCar.

Summary

Sportradar Group beats TrueCar on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc. operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. The company also offers forecast and consulting services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. In addition, it provides accurate, geographically specific, and real-time pricing information for consumers and dealers; TrueCar Trade, which gives consumers information on the value of their trade-in vehicles and enables them to obtain a guaranteed trade-in price before setting foot in the dealership; and DealerScience that provides dealers with advanced digital retailing software tools. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. TrueCar, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies. In addition, the company provides sports entertainment, gaming solution, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. Further, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

