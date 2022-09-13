FinNexus 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $52.00 (FNX)

FinNexus (FNX) traded up 1,343.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 13th. One FinNexus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FinNexus has a market capitalization of $19,935.64 and approximately $52.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FinNexus has traded up 1,380.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FinNexus

FinNexus’ genesis date was July 27th, 2020. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here. FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus. The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FinNexus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

