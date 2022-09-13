First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Community to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
First Community Price Performance
FCCO opened at $18.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. First Community has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.55.
First Community Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Community by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $552,000. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its holdings in First Community by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 30,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Community by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.
First Community Company Profile
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.
See Also
