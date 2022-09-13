First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised First Interstate BancSystem from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $45.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.95.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.40 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $105,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,325.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $203,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,000.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $105,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,325.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $508,114. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,462 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5,153.6% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,951,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,049,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800,583 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,577 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,691,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,936,000 after purchasing an additional 118,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

