First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE FFA traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.73. 30,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,390. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.06. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $22.15.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $286,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 16,278 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

