First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the August 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of QQXT traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.21. 1,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,400. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 12-month low of $67.74 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.36.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

