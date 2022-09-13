First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the August 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RFDI traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $53.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,972. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.64. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $50.73 and a 1-year high of $75.30.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.974 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. This is a positive change from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFDI. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 157,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 63,471 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 40,901 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 30,409 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,352,000.

