First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the August 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RFDI traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $53.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,972. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.64. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $50.73 and a 1-year high of $75.30.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.974 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. This is a positive change from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF
