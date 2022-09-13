First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a drop of 93.6% from the August 15th total of 836,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 697,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

First Wave BioPharma Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ FWBI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.88. 2,164,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,572. First Wave BioPharma has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Wave BioPharma stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 81,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.55% of First Wave BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About First Wave BioPharma

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of First Wave BioPharma from $600.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties; and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

