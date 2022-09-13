Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) is Rivulet Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Rivulet Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,889,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 9.7% of Rivulet Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rivulet Capital LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Fiserv worth $191,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,671. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.34 and a 200-day moving average of $99.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $112.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FISV. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.54.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

