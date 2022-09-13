Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,180 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.5% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.80. The stock had a trading volume of 72,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,671. The company has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $112.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.08.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FISV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

About Fiserv



Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

