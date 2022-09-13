Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Shares Gap Up to $28.07

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.07, but opened at $28.99. Five Star Bancorp shares last traded at $28.99, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of $500.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 42.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 41.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,437,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,967,000 after buying an additional 419,779 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Five Star Bancorp by 15.4% during the second quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,457,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Five Star Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 563,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,935,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,265,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Five Star Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.
