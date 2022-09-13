Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Position Lifted by Sylebra Capital Ltd

Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,499,718 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,604 shares during the quarter. Five9 makes up about 7.1% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned 2.16% of Five9 worth $165,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 6,965.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Five9 by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,184,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,756,000 after purchasing an additional 64,403 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,840,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Five9 by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five9 alerts:

Insider Activity at Five9

In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,161 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $195,462.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,509 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,639.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,258 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $114,150.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,724 shares in the company, valued at $10,863,755.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,161 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $195,462.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,639.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,555 shares of company stock worth $4,642,927 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of FIVN traded down $5.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.10. 34,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,029. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.52 and a 12 month high of $176.49.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.53.

Five9 Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.