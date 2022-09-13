Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $11.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

