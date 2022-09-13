Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.25.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCPT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of FCPT traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $26.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average of $27.36. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $30.13.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.92%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 682,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,161,000 after buying an additional 39,416 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 8,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.
FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.
