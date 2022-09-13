Frenchie Network (FREN) Price Tops $0.0000

Frenchie Network (FREN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 13th. Frenchie Network has a market cap of $117,152.00 and $8,835.00 worth of Frenchie Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frenchie Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frenchie Network has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00791732 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014250 BTC.

Frenchie Network Coin Profile

Frenchie Network’s official Twitter account is @FrenchieToken.

