Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Short Interest Up 642.7% in August

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,300 shares, an increase of 642.7% from the August 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 565,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on FSNUY. DZ Bank cut shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €26.00 ($26.53) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €60.25 ($61.48) to €54.95 ($56.07) in a research note on Friday, August 19th. HSBC raised shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €50.50 ($51.53) to €52.50 ($53.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Trading Down 2.5 %
OTCMKTS FSNUY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,267. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 52.03 and a quick ratio of 39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.10.
About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.
