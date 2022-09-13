Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Bought by Rock Springs Capital Management LP

Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Freshpet comprises approximately 1.5% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned 1.36% of Freshpet worth $60,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 8,433.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 186.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 373.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $118.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $118.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

Freshpet Trading Down 2.1 %

Freshpet stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.12. The stock had a trading volume of 16,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,974. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.33. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $159.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

