Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Acquired by Quaker Capital Investments LLC

Quaker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,209 shares during the period. Frontier Communications Parent accounts for approximately 6.0% of Quaker Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Quaker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $15,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter worth $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ FYBR traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.14. 14,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.93. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.93 and a 12-month high of $35.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FYBR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

