Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FYBR. Morgan Stanley upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

Shares of FYBR opened at $25.93 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.93.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 487,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,362,000 after purchasing an additional 115,204 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter valued at $1,049,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

