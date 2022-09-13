Fundamental Research Reiterates “C$0.27” Price Target for NV Gold (CVE:NVX)

NV Gold (CVE:NVX – Get Rating) has been given a C$0.27 price target by research analysts at Fundamental Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 315.38% from the company’s previous close.

NV Gold Trading Down 7.1 %

CVE:NVX traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,909. The stock has a market cap of C$5.20 million and a P/E ratio of -1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10. NV Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.20.

About NV Gold

NV Gold Corporation, a junior exploration company, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database.

