Fundamental Research Reiterates “C$0.27” Price Target for NV Gold (CVE:NVX)

NV Gold (CVE:NVX – Get Rating) has been given a C$0.27 price target by research analysts at Fundamental Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 315.38% from the company’s previous close.
NV Gold Trading Down 7.1 %
CVE:NVX traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,909. The stock has a market cap of C$5.20 million and a P/E ratio of -1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10. NV Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.20.
About NV Gold
Further Reading
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for NV Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.