Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) is Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 589,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Funko makes up about 4.7% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Funko were worth $10,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Funko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Funko by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Funko by 8,667.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Funko by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Funko
In other news, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $31,218.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 25,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,248.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $31,218.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 25,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,248.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 41,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $991,576.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,741. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Funko Stock Performance
NASDAQ FNKO traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.76. The company had a trading volume of 14,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,247. Funko, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.94.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Funko had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $315.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.
About Funko
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Funko (FNKO)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.