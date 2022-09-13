Future Fund LLC Has $354,000 Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Future Fund LLC lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 0.4% of Future Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $5.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.76. 219,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,600,613. The stock has a market cap of $167.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.42.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

