Future Fund LLC Increases Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Future Fund LLC boosted its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the quarter. Yandex accounts for approximately 0.2% of Future Fund LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,318,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 86.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,682,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at $5,797,000. Institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YNDX remained flat at $18.94 during trading hours on Tuesday. 850 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94. Yandex has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $87.11.

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yandex had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

