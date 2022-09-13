Future Fund LLC Sells 128 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Future Fund LLC lowered its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Enphase Energy comprises about 0.3% of Future Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Enphase Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 223,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,913,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at $12,706,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total transaction of $494,223.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,390,371.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,688 shares of company stock valued at $47,924,311. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $306.69. 151,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,524. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $324.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.16. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 216.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.17.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

