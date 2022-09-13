Future Fund LLC Sells 14 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Future Fund LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for approximately 0.5% of Future Fund LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,719 shares of company stock valued at $10,246,870. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CMG traded down $37.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,710.28. 8,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,541. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 65.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,535.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,463.20.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,830.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,837.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

