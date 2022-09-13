GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Short Interest Up 428.9% in August

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, a growth of 428.9% from the August 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,915,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GBT Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GTCH remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 5,358,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,910,322. GBT Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.51.

GBT Technologies Company Profile

GBT Technologies Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. The company's technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, asset-tracking IoT, and wireless mesh networks.

