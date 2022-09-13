GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Short Interest Up 428.9% in August

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, a growth of 428.9% from the August 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,915,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GBT Technologies Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GTCH remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 5,358,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,910,322. GBT Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.51.
GBT Technologies Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GBT Technologies (GTCH)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for GBT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.