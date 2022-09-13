Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
GXE traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,522. Gear Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.65 and a 52-week high of C$1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$330.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$57.64 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gear Energy will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GXE shares. Stifel Firstegy raised Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Gear Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.55 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.
