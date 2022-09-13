Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

GXE traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,522. Gear Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.65 and a 52-week high of C$1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$330.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$57.64 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gear Energy will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Gear Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Wilson Wang acquired 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$125,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 979,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,253,894.40. In other Gear Energy news, Director Wilson Wang purchased 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.28 per share, with a total value of C$125,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,605 shares in the company, valued at C$1,253,894.40. Also, Director William Henry English sold 36,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.32, for a total transaction of C$48,708.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$70,400.88. Insiders bought a total of 109,968 shares of company stock worth $141,279 in the last ninety days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GXE shares. Stifel Firstegy raised Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Gear Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.55 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

