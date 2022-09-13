Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Up 1.8%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.83. 113,111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,031,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GERN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Geron from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Geron Stock Up 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Geron had a negative net margin of 8,693.61% and a negative return on equity of 90.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Geron by 44.6% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Geron during the first quarter worth about $34,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Geron during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Geron by 68.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

