Ghost Price Hits $0.12 (GHOST)

Ghost (GHOST) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 13th. Ghost has a total market cap of $2.37 million and $1,385.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ghost has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,274.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00054260 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013217 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00065855 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005418 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00075588 BTC.

Ghost Coin Profile

Ghost is a coin. It launched on June 16th, 2020. Ghost’s total supply is 20,468,835 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com.

Buying and Selling Ghost

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. Telegram | Discord | Reddit “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

