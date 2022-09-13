Gifto Price Hits $0.0228 (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 13th. Gifto has a market capitalization of $22.82 million and $31.83 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto coin can currently be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gifto has traded up 22.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gifto

Gifto’s genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 coins. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gifto

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

