Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 4,700.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Givaudan Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GVDNY traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,214. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.77 and a 200-day moving average of $73.11. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $61.51 and a 12 month high of $105.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GVDNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Givaudan from CHF 3,250 to CHF 3,180 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Givaudan from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Givaudan from CHF 3,950 to CHF 3,300 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Givaudan from CHF 4,500 to CHF 3,800 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,495.00.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

