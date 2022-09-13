Glazer Capital LLC Acquires 23,129 Shares of ScION Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA)

Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ScION Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,232,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,129 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in ScION Tech Growth I were worth $12,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in ScION Tech Growth I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in ScION Tech Growth I by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ScION Tech Growth I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ScION Tech Growth I by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in ScION Tech Growth I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000.

ScION Tech Growth I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCOA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 259,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,826. ScION Tech Growth I has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87.

About ScION Tech Growth I

ScION Tech Growth I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offers specific technology solutions, broader technology software, and services in the financial services sector.

