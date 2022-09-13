Glazer Capital LLC Buys 14,689 Shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA)

Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,830,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha were worth $17,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth about $444,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth about $1,226,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 50.4% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 149,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha Stock Performance

SSAA stock remained flat at $9.85 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,496. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

About Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, D2C services, and mobile and social entertainment sectors.

