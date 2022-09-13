Glazer Capital LLC Has $14.72 Million Position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)

Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,486,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,355 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned 5.68% of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition worth $14,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISLE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 254.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 77,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 55,312 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 997,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 255,233 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 430.3% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 463,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 375,734 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 4.6% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 432,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ISLE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,338. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business in the biopharmaceutical or medical technology/device industries.

