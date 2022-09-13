Glazer Capital LLC Has $25.41 Million Holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,601,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,307 shares during the period. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III accounts for 0.7% of Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 3.47% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III worth $25,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $1,047,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 1.4% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 760,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 1.6% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,957,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,123,000 after buying an additional 30,308 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,880,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,371,000 after buying an additional 42,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HIII traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,061. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Company Profile

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

