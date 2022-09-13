Glazer Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,315,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,312 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned 2.54% of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I worth $12,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 1,004.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 41,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 27,253 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000. 71.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNRH traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,056. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $9.93.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

