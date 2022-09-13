Glazer Capital LLC Invests $20.13 Million in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPU)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,001,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,133,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,409,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $576,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,611,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000.

PowerUp Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of PWUPU stock remained flat at $10.16 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,993. PowerUp Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08.

About PowerUp Acquisition

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

