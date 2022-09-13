Glazer Capital LLC Makes New $23.17 Million Investment in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,193,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,168,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the first quarter worth $82,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Price Performance

MGI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.49. 7,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,191. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.00 and a beta of 1.16. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MoneyGram International Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MoneyGram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MoneyGram International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

