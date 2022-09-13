Glazer Capital LLC Purchases 288,812 Shares of Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM)

Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,474,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,812 shares during the period. Pontem accounts for about 1.0% of Glazer Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 4.03% of Pontem worth $34,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Pontem by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 873,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in Pontem by 218.1% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 491,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 337,236 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Pontem by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 114,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pontem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pontem by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Pontem Stock Down 0.1 %

PNTM stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.92. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,659. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. Pontem Co. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.95.

Pontem Company Profile

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on global and regional consumer brands businesses.

