Glazer Capital LLC Takes $81.72 Million Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,720,000. Nielsen makes up 2.3% of Glazer Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Nielsen during the 1st quarter valued at $1,177,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Nielsen by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Nielsen in the 1st quarter worth $1,743,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,187 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NLSN remained flat at $27.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 73,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,804,751. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $27.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.85.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nielsen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

