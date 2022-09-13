Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) is Rivulet Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Rivulet Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Global Payments comprises about 5.9% of Rivulet Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rivulet Capital LLC owned 0.30% of Global Payments worth $117,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after buying an additional 12,504 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,018,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,433,000 after acquiring an additional 31,217 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,090,000 after acquiring an additional 68,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.36.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

Global Payments Price Performance

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.10. The company had a trading volume of 19,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,133. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.52 and a twelve month high of $168.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.59 and its 200-day moving average is $126.60. The company has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 758.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

