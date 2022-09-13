Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the August 15th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,629,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Global Technologies Stock Down 14.3 %

OTCMKTS GTLL traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. 34,595,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,941,859. Global Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

About Global Technologies

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. The company operates a portal that provides access to live shopping, e-commerce, and product placement in brick and mortar retail outlets. It also offers sales and distribution, and third-party logistics services, as well as consulting services.

