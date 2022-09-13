Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Short Interest Down 84.8% in August

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 84.8% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Education ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,836 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 7.28% of Global X Education ETF worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Global X Education ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EDUT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.78. 204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96. Global X Education ETF has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $11.64.

Global X Education ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This is an increase from Global X Education ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

